September 17, 2017

Crews fighting Henderson brush fire

Mick Akers

A brush fire near Marks Street and Galleria Drive on Sunday, Sep. 17, 2017.

Fire crews were fighting a brush fire near the Galleria Mall Sunday afternoon, according to Kathleen Richards of the Henderson Fire Department.

The blaze started about 12:45 p.m. in a field near Marks Street and Galleria Drive, next to U.S. 95 according to Richards.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported due to the fire, Richards said.

