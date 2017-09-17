Crews fighting Henderson brush fire

Mick Akers

Fire crews were fighting a brush fire near the Galleria Mall Sunday afternoon, according to Kathleen Richards of the Henderson Fire Department.

The blaze started about 12:45 p.m. in a field near Marks Street and Galleria Drive, next to U.S. 95 according to Richards.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported due to the fire, Richards said.