Sandoval seeks review of gaming, marijuana industry relationship

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval wants the state to take another look at the relationship between the gaming and legal marijuana industries in Nevada.

He has issued an order for the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee to meet by Dec. 15 to review the issue.

The state until now has warned casino owners that under federal law, marijuana possession and sale is illegal, and that any involvement in the weed industry could put their gaming licenses at risk. Casinos also do not allow the use of marijuana on their properties.

Sandoval wants the committee, of which he is chairman, to review matters such as rules on allowing marijuana entrepreneurs to finance gaming ventures or casino owners investing in marijuana dispensaries or cultivation operations.

Sandoval said the committee will “gather information, engage in discussion and provide recommendations on what is the best policy for Nevada’s gaming future.”