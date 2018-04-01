Clean power plan can benefit state

We live in a desert, which should be an obvious incentive to protect our water resources.

Low snow pack, evaporation and climate change further stress our water tables and lakes.

Then there’s the issue of water quality too, not just quantity. Some of the water resources in our state have been polluted from mining and runoff. Some is just too salinated to be used for drinking or agriculture.

Being conscientious of our water use is a huge step. Looking into new ways to reduce evaporation is another. Increasing our use of clean renewable energies that don’t further pollute our air and water sources is another.

Our state has the perfect blend of sunshine, wind, and geothermal resources to be 100 percent clean, sustainable and renewable in the ways we generate power for our state, and we can protect our precious water resources simultaneously. Nevada will benefit in multiple ways from a strong and aggressive clean power plan.