Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle near Las Vegas Strip

Sunday, April 1, 2018 | 2:50 p.m.
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on eastbound Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
The woman was declared dead on the roadway.
Investigators say she likely wasn't in a crosswalk when she was struck, but the incident remains under investigation.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the woman after her family is notified.