County to grow its fleet of hybrid vehicles with new Chevrolets

Bebeto Matthews / AP

Clark County is looking to add to its already robust fleet of eco-friendly vehicles.

The county will request 11 new Chevrolet Malibu hybrid vehicles during its commission meeting today. Each car is worth $26,790 each.

The cars, which are pegged to replace outdated vehicles, would be paid for by a $295,000 federal grant from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

The grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. The contract award is estimated at $2.3 million, which will to be spent over a five-year span, concluding in 2022, according to Kevin MacDonald, spokesperson for the county’s Department of Air Quality.

Staff recommends awarding the bid to Fairway Chevrolet, according to county documents.

Clark County owns 445 hybrid vehicles out of a total of about 2,905 vehicles and equipment. The county also has 10 electric vehicles in its fleet.

“Clark County owns the largest fleet of hybrid vehicles in the state of Nevada,” MacDonald said. “Along with implementing air quality policies and enforcement, maintaining a fuel-efficient pool of vehicles underscores our commitment to protecting the air we share for all businesses, residents and visitors to Clark County.”