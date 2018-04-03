Cooking fire does $60,000 damage at Henderson home

A kitchen fire caused by unattended cooking Monday night displaced six people and caused $60,000 in damage, according to the Henderson Fire Department. A male resident was treated at the scene for an arm injury, officials said.

The fire was reported about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Constitution Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard and Major Avenue. Firefighters saw flames in the front room and kitchen of the single-story home, officials said.

Three adults and three children were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of fires in Henderson, officials said.

To help prevent cooking fires, the Henderson Fire Department recommends the following:

• Stay in the kitchen when boiling or frying food on the stove or broiling food in the oven.

• Be cautious when using a deep fryer; hot oil can splatter and cause serious burns.

• Monitor cooking oil temperature; heating oil above its recommended cooking temperature can cause vapors to ignite.

• If a fire starts, immediately exit the residence and call 911 from a cell phone or neighbor’s phone.