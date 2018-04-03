Familiar faces missing from Golden Knights lineup tonight

Golden Knights fans may not recognize the lineup the team puts on the ice tonight in Vancouver.

Vegas will be without four of its top five scorers this season, as Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, David Perron and Erik Haula will all sit out. Smith and Perron are both being held out with minor injuries, while Marchessault and Haula are presumably getting some much-needed rest before the playoffs start next week.

Marc-Andre Fleury will also be resting tonight, with Malcolm Subban taking his place in net. Subban has a spectacular record of 12-3-2 this season in relief of Fleury, including a 23-save performance in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 win over the Canucks on March 20.

With only three games remaining and the division already locked up, the Golden Knights can use tonight, Thursday and Saturday to allow players to get healthy, rested and ready for the postseason.

William Carrier is expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup tonight. Carrier hasn’t played since Feb. 4 with a shoulder injury. Gallant has said he expects every player to be available once the playoffs start on April 11.

A win tonight would complete the regular season sweep of the Canucks for Vegas. The Golden Knights defeated them 5-2 on Nov. 16, 6-3 on Feb. 23 and 4-1 on March 20.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 1

Season record for predictions: 38-25

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-165, Total 6 minus-120 to the under

Golden Knights (50-22-7) (21-12-5 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (42)

Assist leader: David Perron (50)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (12-3-2, 2.54 goals against average)

Vancouver Canucks (30-40-9) (15-18-6 away)

Coach: Travis Green

Goal leader: Brock Boeser (29)

Assist leader: Henrik Sedin (45)

Expected goalie: Jacob Markstrom (22-26-6, 2.68 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Brandon Pirri, Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban