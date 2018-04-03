Officials: Teacher faces DUI count after accident outside elementary school

Clark County School District Police arrested a teacher on a DUI count this morning after responding to a report of an accident outside of Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas, according to the School District.

April Shepard, 46, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, faces a misdemeanor count of “driving under the influence with accident,” district officials said. She was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, officials said.

An investigation determined that Shepard was driving a vehicle that hit two parked vehicles along the street outside the school, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Shepard has been employed by the district since October 1996, and her employment status will be considered as assigned to home once she is released from custody, officials said.