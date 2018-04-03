Weekend Rewind: ‘Marilyn!’ set for Paris, J.Lo gets Jones’d, Richard Branson celebrates and more

Denise Truscello

A brand-new show built around a pop culture icon is coming to Paris Las Vegas. Prospect House Entertainment’s “Marilyn! The New Musical” will begin previews on May 23 with a grand opening set for June 1, which would be Marilyn Monroe’s 92nd birthday.

Written, directed and produced by Tegan Summer, Prospect House CEO and new Vegas resident, the original musical will feature Ruby Lewis (formerly of “Baz – A Musical Mash-Up”) as Marilyn and the cast also includes Vegas favorites Travis Cloer, Randal Keith and more. Twenty original musical numbers composed by Summer and Gregory Nabours will be featured, as well as songs Monroe is forever linked to like “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.” The show is expected to eventually feature a rotating cast of celebrities in the lead Marilyn role when resident Lewis isn’t front and center.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson was spotted at Tao Nightclub Friday night, certainly celebrating his company’s acquisition of the Hard Rock Hotel, announced earlier that day at a flashy press conference. The property will be rebranded as Virgin Hotel Las Vegas in the coming months and undergo a full renovation.

Jennifer Lopez is back on the Strip for her “All I Have” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood this month, continuing through April 21 before a quick break, then back again in mid-May. One of her biggest fans dropped in backstage Thursday night — “Saturday Night Live” scene-stealer Leslie Jones, who killed an impromptu tryout as one of J.Lo’s backup dancers.

Comedian and MTV icon Tom Green’s late-night show at Bally’s is over but the “provocative prankster” has a new home down the street at another Caesars Entertainment property. Green is teaming up with “Chelsea Lately” comedian John Caparulo for the new Comedy Lineup at the Harrah’s Showroom opening on May 6. Green will take the stage Sundays and Mondays for a stand-up set that also incorporates videos and music while Caparulo performs Thursdays through Saturdays. All shows start at 10 p.m. and ticket info can be obtained at 702-777-2782.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne was in town to promote her new book “Pretty Mess,” and chose to cap her Saturday jaunt with dinner at The Cosmopolitan’s Beauty & Essex restaurant followed by dancing at Marquee Nightclub.