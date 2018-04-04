Las Vegas man hit by truck dies from injuries

A man who was hit by a truck in January died of his injuries nearly two months later, according to Metro Police.

Police say they were notified today that Abie Garcia, 61, of Las Vegas died March 28 while still undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

Garcia was crossing Bell Road the evening of Jan. 31 when he was hit by a Ford F-650 truck that was turning left from Decatur Boulevard, police said. Garcia was taken to University Medical Center.

The driver, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, showed no signs of impairment, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said today.