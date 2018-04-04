Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV near Lake Mead and Rampart

A man was killed after an SUV struck him Wednesday in the Desert Shores community in the northwest valley.

Metro Police officials said the accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. when the driver of a 2009 Ford Edge traveling northbound on Harbor Island Drive, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, struck a pedestrian near the east sidewalk. The pedestrian, a 66-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are unsure why the driver veered from the "travel portion" of the roadway. They said the 49-year-old Las Vegas woman remained at the scene and didn't appear to be impaired.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is the 31st traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.