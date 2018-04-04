Victim funds are in the process of distributing aid

Las Vegas Victims’ Fund

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund has begun distributing its $31.4 million. Money is allocated via seriousness of injury, with $275,000 going to those who died or sustained permanent paralysis or brain damage (68 people). For the 147 victims who were hospitalized, money is being distributed according to the number of days of hospitalization ($17,500 for one day and up to $200,000 for 24 days and beyond). There’s $2.5 million set aside for the 317 people who received outpatient care for their injuries. As soon as all claims are approved, that money will be divided. Distribution should be complete by the end of March.

Vegas Strong Fund

The fund is composed of donations from major gaming companies (Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts). Spokesperson Jan Jones Blackhurst offered this update in a statement to the Weekly: “The Vegas Strong Fund contributed $5.2 million to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund for distribution directly to the families and survivors of October 1. The needs assessment being conducted on our behalf by the National Center for the Victims of Crime is ongoing. We have also made funds available to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County Coroner’s office and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.”

Nevada Victims of Crime Program

The National Center for Victims of Crime, which is conducting the Vegas Strong Fund assessment, is also facilitating a National Compassion Fund. Unlike online platforms such as GoFundMe that take a cut of the money, 100 percent of the donations to this fund go directly to victims of “mass casualty crimes.” Right now, the fund is raising money for shooting victims in Parkland, Florida. Funded by the state, the Nevada Victims of Crime Program will help Route 91 victims, regardless of where they live. The program works on a case-by-case basis, paying medical bills directly, replacing lost wages and more. It’s not too late to apply: Survivors have up to one year from the date of the crime to apply for compensation. voc.nv.gov/VOC/Application/.

