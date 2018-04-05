51s host pregame Oct. 1 tribute, drop opener to El Paso

Players from the Las Vegas 51s and El Paso came together for a pregame tribute in recognition of the Oct. 1 mass shooting victims tonight before the Triple-A baseball season opener at Cashman Field.

The players were joined around the diamond by first-responders to form a heart. An official from the #VegasStrong Resiliency Center threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Las Vegas was limited to five hits in a 4-2 defeat.

L.J. Mazzilli had a run-scoring double for the 51s, while Luis Guillorme and David Thompson each also doubled.

Corey Oswalt pitched four innings in his debut, striking out five batters and surrendering three earned runs to take the loss. El Paso’s Javy Guerra had the game’s lone home run.

It was the final season opener at Cashman Field. Next year, the team moves to its new stadium in Summerlin.

Las Vegas hosts El Paso at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. On Sunday it’s a 12:05 p.m. start.