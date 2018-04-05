Fight for the environment

The Environmental Protection Agency plays a crucial role in the security and conservation of our nation, yet it accounts for less than 0.5 percent of the federal budget. The EPA is underfunded but faces countless threats to its funding. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., claims the EPA works against the interest of Nevadans, but clean-energy jobs are crucial to the health and safety of Nevadans.

Our dependence on fossil fuels is caustic to the environment, and lawmakers who favor these forms of energy go against the interest of Nevadans and Americans. Renewable energy plays a vital role in the fight against climate change, and Nevada’s survival depends on it.

Nevada is rich in natural art, and it is unfair to have that threatened every time a mining company wants to dig those areas up.

The Trump administration has put its interests before the environment, and it puts the planet’s future in jeopardy. We need to fight like our survival depends on it, because it does.