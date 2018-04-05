Golden Knights fall to Edmonton, ending 3-game win streak

Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press via AP

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had three assists to push his NHL-leading points total to 106 and help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Oilers snapped a five-game losing skid.

Brayden McNabb, Brandon Pirri and Oscar Lindberg replied for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. They had won three in a row.

Edmonton opened the scoring seven minutes into the opening period. McDavid started a three-way passing play that culminated in Nugent-Hopkins scoring his 23rd before goalie Malcolm Subban could get across the crease.

The Knights tied it two minutes into the second period when McNabb took the puck at the point off a faceoff before dangling through traffic and beating goalie Cam Talbot.

Vegas took the lead three minutes later on Pirri's goal.

Benning's shot from the slot went in after Subban got a piece of it to tie it at 2.

Edmonton went ahead 3-2 midway through the third on the power play as McDavid poked a puck away from a defender behind the net out front to Cammalleri, who notched his seventh.

McDavid picked up a third assist three minutes later, feeding the puck to Rattie picked the top corner for his fifth goal in 13 games with Edmonton. Vegas got one back with five minutes to play in the third frame as Lindberg was left alone in the slot and beat Talbot.

Defenseman Zack Whitecloud made his NHL debut for Vegas. The Brandon, Manitoba, product signed as a free agent out of Bemidji State on March 8.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Calgary on Saturday in regular-season finale.

Oilers: Host Vancouver on Saturday in regular-season finale.