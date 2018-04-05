Gun debate is all too real for kids

To those who mock the student marches with rambling platitudes, I say: For the students, their families and friends, this is not an abstract philosophical debate. Killing is messy. This is trauma normally reserved for our armed forces. But those experiences are now part of our youths’ experiences.

Our children are asking why we are so afraid to have some sensible laws. Their fears and concerns are real. They live each day not knowing if the latest school lockdown will turn out to be another tragedy.

Why are people afraid of universal background checks? Why are they afraid to ban devices that turn a rifle into a machine gun? Why are they afraid of sensible restrictions at gun shows? There was a 10-year period where “assault rifles” were banned. Why the hysteria about banning them now? I don’t know any hunters using these weapons.

Yes, we know that proposed changes will not stop the angry or mentally disturbed person from finding a way to kill. But is that a legitimate excuse to do nothing?

Why not be a part of helping to create a better balance in passing sensible changes?