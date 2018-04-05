Nevada elections chief: 63,000 names culled from voter rolls

John Locher / AP

CARSON CITY — More than 63,000 names were removed from statewide voter registration rolls last month, during what Nevada's top election official said was regularly scheduled voter list maintenance.

About 4 percent of names were dropped from the rolls overall, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced late Wednesday, including about 4.8 percent of Democratic party voter names and 2.6 percent of Republican party names.

That left about 1.4 million active registered voters statewide, following list maintenance that is required by federal and state voting rights laws, said Cegavske, a Republican who is running for a second term as secretary of state.

Nonpartisan registered voter numbers were reduced by 5.5 percent; both Independent American Party and Libertarian Party of Nevada voter rolls were cut about 3.9 percent; and the rolls of registered voters from what Cegavske termed other minor parties decreased by more than 13 percent.

The number of active registered Democratic voters in Nevada is now 38.3 percent, down from 38.6 percent in February, Cegavske said.

Republicans are now at 34.2 percent, up from 33.6 percent.

About 21 percent of voters statewide identify as nonpartisan, 4.4 percent as Independent American Party members and 1 percent with the Libertarian Party of Nevada, Cegavske said.

One percent identify as members of other minor political parties.