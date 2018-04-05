Police: Woman faces murder count after roommate found dead

A woman was booked on a count of murder after her roommate was found dead outside a mobile home, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. Monday to the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue to investigate reports of a possible dead body, police said. They found a 56-year-old man dead outside of the home, near the back of a lot, police said.

A disagreement between the man and roommate Paula Wynant, 39, led to a physical altercation just outside the residence that left the man dead, police said.

Wynant was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity and the cause and manner of his death after his family has been notified, police said.