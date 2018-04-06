Best Bets: The Comedy Cellar, the Doobie Brothers, the Great Vegas Festival of Beer and more for your Las Vegas Weekend

Fred Morledge

This is a particularly strong weekend for comedy in Las Vegas. Check out the latest lineup for info on where to catch some laughs plus much more.

DAVID SPADE & RAY ROMANO The Aces of Comedy stage series brings back two entertaining with wildly different styles that somehow blend together perfectly. Standups-turned-TV-stars Ray Romano and David Space perform Friday and Saturday at the Mirage’s Terry Fator Theatre. April 6-7, info at mirage.com.

GREAT VEGAS FESTIVAL OF BEER The local food and beverage event masterminds at Motley Brews have fashioned another edition of Southern Nevada’s biggest beer fest and moved it into the World Market Center Pavilion across from the Smith Center to avoid forecasted high winds. Choose from more than 500 beers, including lots of local products, at the grand tasting on Saturday or the Mad Craft event Friday night. April 6-7, info at greatvegasbeer.com.

OPENING WEEKEND AT THE COMEDY CELLAR The Rio welcomes a brand-new Vegas version of one of New York City’s most popular and long-standing comedy clubs this weekend when the Comedy Cellar opens its doors. NYC regulars Mo Amer, Kyle Dunnigan, Nathan MacIntosh and Jessica Kirson break in the stage with multiple shows through Sunday. April 6-8, info at caesars.com.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Having most recently played the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Grammy-winning rock hit-makers the Doobie Brothers set up shop at the Chelsea Saturday night with support from JD & The Straight Shot. Once the Doobies complete their solo tour this month and wrap up some more road dates with Steely Dan in May, the band is planning to record some new music this year, so expect to see them back in Vegas again soon. April 7, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

LIT AF TOUR WITH MARTIN LAWRENCE Consider it an extra-large edition of the classic Def Comedy Jam when Martin Lawrence returns to the stage for a massive night of comedy at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Other Def Jam grads like Bruce Bruce and Rickey Smiley are included in this Saturday night lineup, joining rising star Deon Cole (“Black-ish”). April 7, info at axs.com.