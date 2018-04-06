CCSD: Superintendent search down to 4 candidates

Beyond the Sun Resume of each finalist

The Clark County School Board announced this afternoon that it has narrowed its superintendent search to four candidates.

They are:

• John E. Deasy, CEO of the Reset Foundation. Reset is an alternative incarceration facilities for young men. Deasy is the former superintendent of schools for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

• Donald T. Haddad, superintendent, St. Vrain Valley Schools, Longmont, Colo. Haddad in 2013 was the Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents.

• Shonda Huery Hardman, coach and consultant, urban specialist, FranklinCovey. Hardman is the former Chief of Schools in the Chicago Public Schools, which is the third largest district in the nation. Currently a coach and consultant to school districts.

• Jesus F. Jara, deputy superintendent, Orange County Public Schools, Fla.

The board received 77 applicants to replace Pat Skorkowsky, who is retiring in June and will join the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Candidate interviews with the board will be conducted April 13 and 16. Community forums, where residents can ask questions of the candidates, are set for 10 a.m. April 14 and 11:30 a.m. April 16.

A hire is expected to be announced at 5:30 p.m. April 19. The district has 321,000 students and 358 schools and is among the nation’s largest.

“We are encouraging the public to get involved in this process,” School Board President Deanna L. Wright said.