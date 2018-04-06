Get used to President Trump

A March 24 letter to the editor asserts that President Donald Trump lacks the mentality for his job. But a president cannot be removed for changing his mind. Or because he lies to the public. Or because he acts unpresidential. Or because he pushes policies one disagrees with. We are stuck with this guy until 2020 unless he commits an impeachable offense. President George W. Bush made bad decisions regarding Iraq. President Barack Obama lied about the Affordable Care Act. Neither were impeachable offenses. What Trump is and has done so far are not impeachable either. Like him or hate him, he is most likely here through 2020.