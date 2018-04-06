Las Vegas mother detained on immigration warrant is released

Courtesy

A Las Vegas mother jailed for over a week and nearly deported following an appointment with U.S. immigration authorities in the valley returned to her family on Friday.

Cecilia Gomez was released Friday from federal custody and is residing under supervision in her Las Vegas home, back with her family, her attorney Laura Barrera said. That supervision includes regular check-ins to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Gomez was detained on March 27 at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration office on 5650 W. Badura Ave. after entering the office for an application for permanent residency. Her family held a press conference Thursday saying they were shocked by the arrest, which stemmed from an outstanding deportation warrant in August 1998 for failure to appear in immigration court.

“The decision to release Cecilia was at the discretion of ICE officials,” Barrera said. “And we’re happy they used their discretion to let her be with her family.”

Since Gomez was detained on March 27, she was taken to Denver and Nogales, Ariz., in addition to El Paso, Texas. She was jailed last night in Eloy, Ariz. Barrera said the Las Vegas mother will remain on supervised release until a federal judge hears a stay of deportation motion filed by Gomez’s legal team. Barrera said the motion would not take “more than a few weeks” to be heard.

Gomez was not immediately made available for comment.