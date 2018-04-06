Police say suspicious vehicle, package near the Strip not a threat

Published Friday, April 6, 2018 | 3:14 p.m.
Metro Police say they have reopened a portion of the Las Vegas Strip that had been closed while officers investigated a situation involving a "suspicious vehicle with a suspicious package."
Police this afternoon closed the Strip to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore casino-resorts and Fashion Show Mall.
Police in an email say officers have determined "the item" is not a threat.
The vehicle was on a road, not a parking structure.
The department did not immediately release additional details.