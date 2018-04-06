Proposed renewable energy project south of Las Vegas to host public meetings

Clark County could get a wind farm that generates 500 megawatts of electricity. But first, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wants your opinion on the matter.

The proposal would locate the Crescent Peak Wind Energy Project on 32,531 acres of public land 10 miles west of Searchlight.

Last year, a similar project, Searchlight Wind, was abandoned after years of resistance from environmentalists. Conservation group Basin and Range Watch states opposition to development in the area because of its “unique biodiversity and cultural landscapes.”

The purpose of the public comment period is to take such issues into account. According to a statement, the BLM has named a variety of potential issues, including biological and cultural resources, tribal interests and recreation.

The BLM will host two public scoping meetings in the valley: April 11 at Santa Fe Station Centennial Room and April 12 at Henderson Convention Center Sierra Rooms A-C. The meetings run from 5 to 8 p.m. and include a presentation, Q&A session and public hearing.

The comment period is open through June 13. Comments can be mailed to Southern Nevada District, Field Manager, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130. For more information, call 702-515-5023 or visit this website.