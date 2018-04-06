Regulations keep US healthy

This year, hidden among the many sensational headlines coming out of Washington, the Office of Management and Budget released its 2017 Draft Report to Congress on the Benefits and Costs of Federal Regulations. The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed that “unnecessary and unwarranted” federal regulations have caused a net loss of jobs and economic stagnation. One of the environmental regulations the administration has targeted includes killing a program that investigates the effects of toxins on children’s health.

The report plainly illustrates that the benefits of regulatory controls protecting the public and environment significantly outweigh the costs to corporations and Americans. The report found that between 2006 and 2016, the aggregate costs of complying with federal regulation were between $59 billion and $88 billion, while the aggregate benefits were between $219 billion and $695 billion.

Additionally, the OMB found that Environmental Protection Agency regulations generated between $195 billion and $706 billion in benefits with no significant impact on aggregate national employment levels.

Investing in your best departments, people and assets is Business 101. Rather than investing in the EPA, the Trump administration aims to cut the agency’s budget by 34 percent and has reversed 67 environmental regulations so far. These regulations save lives, they don’t kill jobs.