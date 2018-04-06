Time to rethink 2nd Amendment

Guns were an essential part of life for our nation’s founders. Today, they are not.

The Second Amendment is archaic. We do not need militias anymore. Besides, it now conflicts with the purpose of the Constitution as set forth in its preamble. It does not “… insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, (nor) promote the general Welfare …”

While militias were needed when the Constitution was written, today they add nothing to the defense of our country, and may even detract from it. Our Founding Fathers feared a standing army; today, a standing army is not up for debate.

Guns are dangerous toys used to have fun hunting or for target practice. Unfortunately, guns are also very profitable. They are not needed for personal self-defense, and if anyone says they are, I call B.S.