Nation in need of new leaders

Most Sun readers seem upset that Donald Trump is president. I understand the feeling. However, it is important to understand why he was elected.

Trump was elected as a result of the failure of the people we elect to Congress, the actions of our two major parties and far too many citizens acting foolishly.

We have a government that does not really address issues, such as illegal immigration. A wall isn’t needed but a national e-verify program with employer sanctions is. That would allow us to prevent illegal border crossers from finding employment here. A path to legal status for those already here and working without a criminal record is needed.

We had a medical/insurance system that wasn’t very good or very affordable. It was modified into the ACA, which also isn’t very good or very affordable.

I could name 100 more issues like those. Our government either does nothing or takes a problem and mucks it up further.

When a government fails over an extended period, major parties fail, and too many citizens accept those failures, a person who could not find support in other circumstances can seize an opportunity.

I hope Americans start holding both parties accountable. That means not supporting those in office and not voting party line.