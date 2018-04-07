NRA miscast as uncaring

The March 30 letter, “A suggestion for NRA members,” reveals some common misconceptions about the National Rifle Association.

The organization has always been concerned about the safety of children. Its Eddie Eagle program has trained thousands of children in gun safety and undoubtedly saved many lives. In 2012, it initiated its National School Shield program. This program trains security assessors to analyze a school’s physical security and overall preparedness, identifying strengths and vulnerabilities in school security. The program creates a partnership between the school and local stakeholders.

As for the letter writer’s suggestion that NRA members patrol schools, I am sure many NRA members would volunteer to do this, but gun control laws in many jurisdictions, including Nevada, prohibit law-abiding citizens from carrying guns on school property. NRA members are law-abiding and patriotic, and they feel they have a duty and a right to protect schoolchildren.