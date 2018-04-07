Voting should be an easy process

Automatic voter registration — Question 5 — is one of the most important things Nevadans will be voting on this fall. Participation in our elections is a fundamental right for citizens. AVR boosts registration rates, cleans up the rolls, makes voting more convenient and reduces the potential for voter fraud, all while lowering costs. After implementing AVR, Oregon went from adding 4,000 voters per month to nearly 15,000. A representative democracy can only be representative if everyone is included in the process. The most difficult part of voting should be who to vote for, not how to register.