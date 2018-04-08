Promotional schedule for Las Vegas 51s includes $1 beers, fireworks and more

One of the staples of minor league baseball is the bevy of promotional events the teams put on throughout a season. The Las Vegas 51s are no different.

Some are recurring promotions that fans will recognize, while some are new to this season. Here is a look at some of the best deals and giveaways that can be found at Cashman Field this summer.

Amed Rosario Replica Jersey Night

On May 12, the first 2,500 fans through the gates at Cashman Field will get a free Rosario jersey in honor of his impressive season with the 51s last year before his call-up to the New York Mets.

Rosario entered last season considered by most as one of the top Triple-A prospects in all of baseball, and proved it with a .333 batting average, 58 runs batted in, 16 stolen bases and 90 putouts for the 51s.

Once in the major leagues, Rosario pitched in 41 hits and 10 RBIs in 46 games with the Mets. He earned a spot on the roster to start this season in the MLB, but will be honored by the 51s with his own jersey night when Las Vegas hosts the Albuquerque Isotopes in mid-May.

Reyes de Plata

As part of a Minor League Baseball initiative started last season, the 51s will go by the temporary nickname “Reyes de Plata” on all Tuesday night home games.

The initiative is called Es Divertido Ser Un Fan — “It’s Fun to be a Fan” — and is aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to the team. The 51s will ditch their regular uniforms and hats in favor of black, baby blue and grey colors with a slick, skeleton logo.

The 51s will become the Reyes de Plata on eight dates this season — April 17, May 8, May 15, May 29, June 5, July 24, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. Reyes de Plata merchandise will be sold at Cashman Field throughout the season.

Memorabilia galore

The 51s will have five different memorabilia giveaways this season, starting with camouflage baseball cap night on May 26. The team will follow that up with a t-shirt giveaway on June 9, and a camouflage baseball cap night on June 23.

Fans will receive 51s patriotic dri-fit t-shirts at the game on June 30, and finally a 51s Mets-style jersey on July 28.

During each of the giveaways, the first 2,500 fans through the gates at Cashman Field will receive the memorabilia.

Dollar Beer Night returns

The 51s will continue their long-standing promotions that are highlighted by Budweiser Dollar Beer Night for every Thursday home game.

The team will also continue to have a discounted food menu on Monday night games, and a firework show after every Friday night game.

Tim Tebow

This one is last on the list because it isn’t a certainty, but there is a chance the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and first-round NFL draft pick, may take the field in Las Vegas this summer.

After three seasons as an NFL quarterback, including a 2011 season where he led the Denver Broncos to a playoff win, Tebow turned his attention to baseball. He signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in September of 2016 and has worked his way up the ranks.

Tebow had a .231 batting average in 62 games last season with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, hitting five home runs and driving in 29 runs. He started this season in Double-A with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and could possibly work his way up to Triple-A before the season ends.

If the former college football star does end up with the 51s, it will certainly be a hot ticket to watch him play.

Jesse Granger can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Jesse on Twitter at twitter.com/JesseGranger_.