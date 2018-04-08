Tax cuts weren’t for middle class

More than anything, the Republican tax bill has been a boon for large corporations, and those corporations are now using their new tax savings to buy back company stock at a historic rate. A recent analysis found that share buybacks will jump to $800 billion this year. For example, Pepsi announced a $15 billion buyback, and Wells Fargo a whopping $21 billion. This share buyback binge has one purpose: boosting stock prices to put more money in the pockets of corporate executives and shareholders.

With so much more in tax savings, you’d hope working families would be getting their fair share, too. But so far, only a tiny fraction of the windfall from the massive, permanent corporate tax rate cut was actually invested in workers. Stock buybacks don’t stimulate the economy or invest in workers.

Even Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., admitted last year that the GOP “probably went too far” in cutting corporate taxes. He was right. But instead of acknowledging those flaws, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is busy bragging that he “helped write” this unbalanced mess.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., won’t cave to the wishes of corporate PACs and wealthy donors. She knows this so-called tax reform bill wasn’t designed to help the middle class, and trickle-down economics doesn’t work. That’s why she voted no.

We deserve a senator who cares more about working families than corporate profits and stock buybacks. That person isn’t Heller or Danny Tarkanian.