Faces getting hairy as Golden Knights head into playoffs

John Locher/AP

The Stanley Cup playoffs have arrived, and here comes the facial hair.

The Golden Knights are turning an age-old hockey tradition into a fundraiser with a Beard-A-Thon that will raise money for charity.

Fans can “grow one for the team” by pledging their playoff beards online. Once enrolled they can invite family and friends to support their beard and donate to the cause.

All proceeds will go to the Golden Knights Foundation, and the beard grower who raises the most money will win two tickets to the 2018-19 season opener, a signed stick and a meet-and-greet with a player on next year’s team.

The foundation supports Las Vegas area nonprofit organizations.

The second-place beard will win a team-signed jersey, and third place will receive a Marc-Andre Fleury-signed puck.

The players will be participating in the beard growing, too, with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Deryk Engelland, James Neal, Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch all serving as Beard-A-Thon ambassadors.

They won’t be the only Golden Knights with longer whiskers, as most NHL players grow their beards until they are either eliminated from the playoffs or hoist the Stanley Cup.