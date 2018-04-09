Metro IDs 2 officers involved in shooting

Officials have identified two Metro Police officers involved in a fatal shooting where a man died.

KVVU-TV reports Officers Francisco Rivera and Padilla Mills were involved in the Friday shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

The officers confronted a man driving recklessly with two females in the vehicle, police say.

Police say the officers shot the male driver after he refused to follow their commands and pointed a firearm toward them.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

Rivera and Mills have both worked at the department since 2016. They are on paid administrative leave.