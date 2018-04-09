Organizers cancel San Gennaro Feast planned for May

Organizers of the twice-yearly San Gennaro Feast announced they are canceling next month’s event because of licensing issues. The festival was scheduled for May 9-13.

The Clark County Department of Business License suspended the business license of the San Gennaro Feast and the liquor license of its caterer, the Las Vegas Horse Expo, said Anthony Palmisano, San Gennaro president.

The license suspension occurred after Metro Police conducted an undercover investigation at the festival Sept. 16, where minors working with the agencies purchased alcohol from Las Vegas Horse Expo-ran booths, officials said.

The festival is held twice a year and features dozens of vendors serving Italian food, live music and carnival rides and games.

Organizers of the feast, which has been taking place in Las Vegas for 39 years, said they plan to put on the fall event, scheduled for Sept. 12-16, and are working with the county to ensure underage alcohol sales don’t occur again.

“They (Clark County) will work with us and we are showing them a plan that everyone that goes to the beer stands are ID’d and given wristbands before purchasing any alcoholic beverages,” Palmisano said. “We are hiring a new company, but I been here for over two months and can’t find a location at this time.”