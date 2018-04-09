Tax cuts are appreciated by Nevadans

From the casinos in Las Vegas to the mountain ranges in Carson City, tax cuts are being acknowledged and appreciated by Nevadans. Cox Enterprises recently announced $2,000 bonuses for most of its 1,900 Southern Nevada employees.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the most significant reform to U.S. tax code that this country has seen in the past 30 years. With over $1.5 trillion in relief, this bill allowed for both large and small businesses not only to get back on level footing, but to give back.

By reducing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, business owners now have more money to share with their employees. And Nevadans are taking home more in their paychecks.

Tax cuts are not just crumbs. They provide to job creators across our state.

Editor's note: The writer is a Republican in the Nevada Assembly.