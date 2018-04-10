Case of woman’s death in southwest valley investigated as homicide

The suspicious death of a woman who on Sunday was found unconscious in a southwest valley house has turned into a homicide probe, Metro Police announced today.

Officers and medics responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 7400 block of River Dove Court, near Warm Springs Road and Torrey Pines Drive, regarding a woman who was unresponsive, police said. She later died at Spring Valley Hospital.

During the woman’s autopsy on Monday, a medical examiner found that she had died at the hands of another person due to bleeding in her brain, police said. Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

Further details on the victim’s death or a possible suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.