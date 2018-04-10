CCSD can learn from teachers

The Clark County School District lost in arbitration with the teachers union. In response to its defeat, CCSD sent an email to employees explaining how it recently balanced its budget and has other costs ahead that are cause for concern.

This response has me apoplectic. You don’t have enough money to pay your bills? You have unexpected costs? You don’t have enough income to cover rising expenses? Welcome to the experience of being a teacher. I pay a monthly student loan payment for my master’s degree.

Everyone knows teachers spend money out of pocket for supplies, but we also spend our own money on curricula off of websites where other teachers sell resources due to a lack of actual programs and materials at schools? If CCSD needs tips on how to manage when strapped for cash, I suggest it turn to its employees who have a wealth of experience doing just that.