Man shot to death at motel near Strip

A man was slain inside a motel room just off the Strip Monday night, and detectives are trying to track down the gunman, according to Metro Police.

Gunfire was reported about 9 p.m. at a motel in the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, where officers found a man suffering multiple bullet wounds, police said.

Minutes before the shooting, the victim and another man were seen talking in the parking lot, police said.

Information about what may have led to the shooting was not released, but police described the shooter as a black man about 35 to 45 years old with long dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.