Please stop the name-calling

Brian Greenspun, in his April1 column “Time to reconcile our two different worlds,” talks about how divided our country has become — politically, socially and culturally. And it seems as though we’re living in two different countries.

One big cause of this divide is name-calling — particularly by those in a position to enlighten us and bring us the news.

Earlier in his column, Greenspun talks about Americans being forced “to retreat to two very different places —one is a world which is concerned about a crazy, unchecked operative in the White House wielding the greatest power on Earth, and the other is a world in which a crazy, unchecked operative in the White House is not only celebrated but protected by many people dedicated to the tenets of faith and sworn to uphold both the Constitution and the dictates of decency.”

Seems to me the left cannot write or speak about differences in this country without name-calling.