Police: Armed robber stole cigarettes from North Las Vegas stores

North Las Vegas Police

An armed robber in search of cigarettes targeted a North Las Vegas convenience store last week, and several hours later, he hit another, city police said today.

He took a carton of cigarettes in the first robbery about shortly before 5 a.m. April 3 in the 600 block of Losee Road, police said.

On the second robbery, about three hours later, in the 500 block of Centennial Parkway, he also took cigarettes and $300, police said. While no one was injured, he pointed a black handgun at clerks in both locations after asking for the tobacco products.

Although he fled, the suspect was captured on surveillance images. He is a bald Hispanic man who stands about 6 feet and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He has a black goatee and mustache and wore a blue-hooded Adidas sweatshirt with gray pants.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.