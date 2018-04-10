Police say girl lied about being attacked over headscarf

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in northern Virginia say a girl has been charged after she lied to police, falsely reporting that she had been held at knifepoint by a man who ripped off her headscarf.

Prince William County police said in a statement Tuesday that further investigation into the girl's report revealed "no altercation had occurred."

Police initially said the girl reported being confronted by a man who cursed at her, displayed a small knife and placed it against her arms as he called her a "terrorist." The girl also falsely reported that the man removed her headscarf and covered her mouth to muffle her screams before fleeing.

The statement says the 13-year-old is charged with knowingly filing a false police report. The case will be handled through the juvenile justice system.