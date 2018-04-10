Robbery spree on Las Vegas Strip ends in parking garage

Police said two suspects who went on a robbery spree on the Las Vegas Strip led officers to three parking garages before they were arrested.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the men were arrested around midnight Monday after robbing five people and ramming an empty patrol car.

Gordon said the suspects first robbed and battered a woman, her daughter and granddaughter around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the parking garage of at Treasure Island.

Gordon said the men then robbed a couple around 11:30 p.m. in the Fashion Show mall's parking garage.

He said an officer then spotted two men matching the description of the robbers and their van in the SLS parking garage. They rammed the patrol car and were arrested as they ran out of the garage.