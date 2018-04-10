Thunderbirds cancel 2 more shows after fatal crash

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds flight demonstration team has canceled shows for at least the next two weekends following a deadly training crash last week.

Shows this weekend in Lakeland, Fla., and April 21 and 22 at Columbus Air Force Base in Missippi have been scrubbed, officials said. Performances last weekend at March Air Force Base in California also were canceled.

“Further cancellations may occur, and we’ll keep you posted as the schedule takes shape,” Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh, commander of the Thunderbirds, said today in a statement.

The team, based out of Nellis Air Force base near North Las Vegas, has performances scheduled at another 30 locations across the country through November.

The six-member team’s slot pilot, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, was killed Wednesday when his F-16 fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight over the Nevada Test and Training Range northwest of Las Vegas, officials said.

“His loss comes as a shock to his family, friends and wingmen,” Walsh said in today’s statement. “We remember Cajun as an airman, a warrior, a talented fighter pilot and a great friend with more than 3,500 flight hours in over 30 different aircraft. He lived to fly and inspire the next generation.”