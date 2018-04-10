Unattended candle starts fire at east valley apartment

An unattended candle sparked a blaze Monday night at an east valley apartment that caused about $15,000 in damage, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Crews responded about 10:33 p.m. to the Oasis Ridge Apartments, 3040 E. Charleston Blvd., near Mojave Road, and put out the fire in about five minutes, officials said.

An investigation determined a candle had been left burning on a night stand in a bedroom of a second-story unit when the fire started, officials said. The residents were home but not in the room, officials said.

No other apartments were damaged, but the residents were displaced and were being helped by the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross, officials said.

The fire department issued a safety reminder about using candles.

“Candles should never be left burning unattended. If you leave the room or are going to sleep, extinguish the flame,” officials said.

It’s recommended that candles be kept at least a foot away from anything combustible. “Make sure the candle is mounted in a sturdy, noncombustible holder that will contain any melted wax and will not allow the candle to tip over,” officials said.

Candles should not be used as a light source unless there’s a power failure, officials said. “Keep children and pets away from candles,” officials said.