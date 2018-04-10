Witness: Man continued to shoot neighbor after he fell to ground

METRO POLICE

Following a violent altercation during which he was chased through an east valley apartment complex Saturday afternoon, the suspect made it to his upstairs unit.

But instead of remaining indoors, he grabbed two shotguns, proceeded outside and repeatedly pumped and shot one of the guns while the victim pleaded for him to “stop” and yelled “help,” according to witness accounts provided to Metro Police.

The neighbor’s dispute left Tony Quinonez, 28, facing a murder count and Sadiq Abdush-Shaheed dead.

The violence and subsequent shooting unfolded about 4 p.m. at the Ridge Falls Apartments, 2895 E. Charleston Blvd., near Eastern Avenue, police said.

Fixing a leak to the engine of his Chevy Tahoe, Quinonez ignored Abdush-Shaheed’s first verbal complaint because the man “may have some type of mental illness,” the suspect told detectives.

But a second scream got his attention, and when Quinonez turned around, he told police, Abdush-Shaheed was rushing at him with a folding knife, according to the arrest report.

There was a chase, a physical struggle, and Abdush-Shaheed stabbed Quinonez in the head, he told police. Then both men went to their respective units, and “at no time did Abdush-Shaheed attempt to enter Quinonez’s apartment,” according to the report.

Armed with two shotguns, Quinonez proceeded outside, and when he reached the bottom of the stairs, he told police, he saw the victim again “coming at him” with a knife, and there was a struggle for one of the guns.

But that’s not precisely what other witnesses saw.

One described a chase and “rolling fight,” a physical and mobile altercation, as they moved toward the apartments, police said. “Quinonez came downstairs, threw one shotgun down, and pumped the other shotgun and started shooting … Quinonez continued to pump and shoot,” the witness said.

Two others told detectives that Abdush-Shaheed was shot at while trying to enter his apartment. After a couple of rounds, “Abdush-Shaheed then fell to the ground and Quinonez shot two more rounds into him while he lay on the ground,” they said.

Five to seven feet separated the suspect and the victim, and four to five total rounds exploded, according to the report.

Quinonez is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the federal charge Wednesday morning, jail logs show.