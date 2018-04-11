Data shows improvement by Hispanic, black students in Nevada

RENO — National testing data shows that while Nevada students overall are still falling behind national averages in math and reading, there have been signs of improvement.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show that black and Hispanic students in the state have improved their average test scores.

The test measured fourth- and eighth-grade students' proficiency in reading and math.

The results show that Hispanic students made the most significant gains since 2015 by raising their scores to match, closely follow or slightly exceed the national average in academic performance across all categories and grade levels tested.

According to a statement by the Nevada Department of Education, black fourth-graders' scores surpassed the national average of 20 percent proficiency in reading by one point.