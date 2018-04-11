Police: Robbery suspects in Strip spree severely beat female victims, one elderly

The crime spree allegedly perpetrated by two armed and masked men in Las Vegas Strip parking garages Monday night was short-lived but violent.

Before being hauled off in handcuffs early Tuesday from the SLS Las Vegas, Johnny Terrell Jr., 23, and Marquan Jackson, 24, committed at least two robberies — one in which they allegedly beat three Russian women, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

And instead of stopping when spotted by a cop at the north Strip property’s garage, the stolen minivan the suspects were in accelerated and smashed into the officer’s cruiser, nearly striking him, police said.

The violence unfolded about 11:15 p.m. in the third floor of the parking structure at the Treasure Island. The men — their faces concealed with ski masks — approached three women at gunpoint, police said.

Before fleeing with the women’s backpacks, passports and cash, they punched one of the victims in the mouth, another, an elderly woman, had her nose broken and her head cut, while the third suffered a fracture to her face, police said. They were taken to a hospital.

About 12 minutes later, the suspects struck again, this time in a garage at the Fashion Show mall, police said. The victims were held up at gunpoint while they were robbed of wallets, car keys, a purse and a pair of women’s shoes, police said.

Sometime after, an officer patrolling the area of the SLS spotted a minivan that’d just been reported, police said. When one of the men saw him, he ran toward the vehicle and tried to speed away.

The officer followed the vehicle down a ramp, and the suspect put the van in reverse, turned around and headed toward the officer, police said. The officer exited his vehicle before the van smashed into it.

With his gun drawn, the officer gave commands, which were ignored, before the suspect drove the van to an upper floor where he struck a parked vehicle, police said.

By this time, the officer’s backup had arrived, and the men were arrested after a foot chase as they tried to flee on a stairway, police said.

A gun was found on Terrell, a convicted felon, and Jackson was found with Russian currency taken in the Treasure Island robbery, police said. The rest of the belongings were found in the van.

The suspects were booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery with substantial bodily harm, robbery with substantial robbery harm against a victim over 60, robbery with a deadly weapon, auto theft, and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, police said. Terrell faces an additional count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.