Study: Nevada insurance exchange premiums see cost increase

CARSON CITY — A study by a think tank indicates the average monthly premium for health care insurance in Nevada has increased by more than 45 percent this year.

The Nevada Appeal reports the study by the Washington-based Urban Institute shows significant cost increases for even the lowest priced insurance plan in Nevada.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director Heather Korbulic says federal subsidies cover the premium increases for most people with limited incomes who get coverage through the exchange.

Korbulic says that for the remaining exchange customers, the increases could lure them into plans that aren't comprehensive and have high deductibles.

Korbulic says state officials are working to bring competition to the market, but its volatility is making that process difficult.