Aces select A’ja Wilson with No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

Jessica Hill / AP

There was no drama at the top of the 2018 WNBA draft, as the Las Vegas Aces used the No. 1 overall selection to take South Carolina superstar A’ja Wilson.

Wilson was the consensus No. 1 pick for a reason. As a senior at South Carolina last year, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 22.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks and earned national Player of the Year honors. As a junior, she led the Gamecocks to an NCAA championship.

Wilson was in New York to attend the draft in person, and despite the certainty of the pick, she found herself overwhelmed when it actually happened.

"It is truly a blessing and amazing just to hear your name called," Wilson said. "I was super nervous. My heart was pounding. I had a feeling — I look at the mock drafts, of course — but when you hear 'With the No. 1 pick the Las Vegas Aces pick A'ja Wilson,' all I could do was smile. I'm surprised I didn't cry."

Wilson's impact on the Aces could be immense. Before the draft, Las Vegas head coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer outlined his expectations for the top overall pick.

“I think the No. 1 pick in the draft, you need an impact player who can come in and contribute right away,” Laimbeer said. “This franchise needs that, because it has been at the bottom. To climb out of the cellar, you can only do it with talent.”

In addition to the No. 1 selection, Las Vegas also chose Jaime Nared, a 6-foot-2 forward from Tennessee, with the first pick of the second round (No. 13 overall). Nared averaged 17.2 points per game as a senior last season. The Aces also picked Raigyne Moncrief Louis with the No. 25 pick and Jill Barta with the No. 32 pick.

The Aces (in their previous incarnation as the San Antonio Stars) earned the No. 1 pick by going 8-26 last year. By adding Wilson’s inside scoring and defense to a nucleus that includes young guards Kelsey Plum (last year’s No. 1 overall pick) and Moriah Jefferson, the Aces could be shaping up as a playoff team in their first season in Las Vegas.

Wilson said she visited Las Vegas once as a child, and that she's eager to get started with the Aces.

"I'm excited to move out to Las Vegas and be part of a community that loves and appreciates women's basketball," she said.

