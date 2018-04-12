School Board taking another look at local candidates in superintendent search

The Clark County School Board has called an audible in its search for a new superintendent.

A group of four finalists announced late last week didn’t include any local candidates, and after pushback from some Las Vegas education officials, the board has directed its search firm to forward it the names of current and former School District officials who applied for consideration.

Board member Carolyn Edwards suspected last week that the lack of a local finalist would be questioned.

“If you bring someone from the outside, there (could be) a discomfort level with what kind of changes are coming forward,” Edwards said.

The board received applications from 77 people to replace Pat Skorkowsky, who is retiring. They narrowed it to four, one of whom — John E. Deasy — has already removed his name from consideration, officials said. Here are the other three:

• Donald T. Haddad, superintendent, St. Vrain Valley Schools, Longmont, Colo. Haddad in 2013 was named Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents.

• Shonda Huery Hardman, coach and consultant, urban specialist for FranklinCovey, an education and training services company. Hardman formerly was chief of schools for Chicago Public Schools, which is the third-largest school district in the nation. She is now a coach and consultant to school districts.

• Jesus F. Jara, deputy superintendent, Orange County Public Schools, Fla.

The change alters the interview and hiring schedule.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 19 to review potential local candidates to join the finalist group. All finalist interviews will be 9 a.m. April 27. The selection of the superintendent will be 9 a.m. May 2.

All events will be at the Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road, and open to the public.